High School
Boys Basketball
E.C. Central 87, Morton 53
E.C. CENTRAL (22-27-21-17)
Blacknell 1 2-2 4, S. Williams 6 0-0 16, L. Williams 4 2-2 12, Okeke 7 2-3 16, D. Williams 2 1-2 5, Clemons 6 2-4 17, Brown 4 0-0 10, Nixon 1 1-2 3, Jones-Johnson 2 0-0 4, Holden 0 0-0 0. Totals — 33 9-15 87.
MORTON (12-12-13-16)
Brinson 4 0-0 8, Brokeman 1 0-0 2, Tinoco 1 1-2 3, Burns 3 5-9 11, Hymes 1 0-0 2, Pikes 1 4-4 6, Dumas 2 2-5 6, Driver 0 0-0 0, Pinkins 1 0-0 2, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Prather 3 0-0 7, Hardy 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-20 53.
3-point field goals: E.C. Central (Blacknell 1, L. Williams 2, Clemons 3, S. Williams 4, Brown 2); Morton (Prather 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Okeke 10 (ECC). Assists: L. Williams 6 (ECC). Steals: Okeke 3 (ECC). Team fouls: E.C. Central 17, Morton 15. Fouled out: Holden (ECC). Records: E.C. Central 4-5 (1-0); Morton 2-10 (0-1).
Girls Basketball
Highland 38, Morton 23
HIGHLAND (3-15-10-10)
MORTON (6-8-5-4)
Keaira Miller 14.
Leaders — Rebounds: Miller 6 (M).
Boys Swimming
Morton 67, Griffith 57
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Griffith (Connor Begeske, Richard Damron, Thomas Taylor, Aaron Gonzaez) 2:00.44. 200 FREE — Thomas Taylor (G) 2:10.68. 200 IM — Connor Begeske (G) 2:28.05, 50 FREE — Richard Damron (G) 23.80. 100 FLY — Richard Damron (G) 57.86. 100 — FREE — Aaron Gonzalez (G) 59.33. 500 FREE — Andrew Frost (M) 7:25.59. 200 FREE RELAY — Griffith (Richard Damron, Aaron Gonzalez, Thomas Taylor, Connor Begeske) 1:41.68. 100 BACK — Aaron Tomaszewski (M) 1:18.35. 100 BREAST — Donovan Lee (M) 1:12.60. 400 FREE RELAY — Morton (Edwardo Barrera, Andrew Frost, Donovan Lee, Josh Lamb) 4:29.67.
Girls Swimming
Griffith 85, Morton 39
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Griffith (Haylie Keene, Emma Keene, Esther Rossi, Kylee Taylor) 2:1519. 200 FREE — Abby Begeske (G) 2:35.80. 200 IM — Esther Rossi (G) 2:58.77. 50 FREE — Emma Keene (G) 29.05. 100 FREE — Kylee Taylor (G) 1:07.92. 500 FREE — Haylie Keene (G) 6:17.62. 200 FREE RELAY — Griffith (Kylee Taylor, Abby Begeske, Emma Keene, Haylie Keene) 2:00.20. 100 BACK — Haylie Keene (G) 1:19.35. 100 BREAST — Emma Keene (G) 1:19.35. 400 FREE RELAY — Morton (Maddy Brambert, Kalei Oney, Raquel Welch, Serena Rodriguez) 5:18.88.