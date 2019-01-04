Wednesday's Late Results
High School
Wrestling
Crown Point 36, Merrillville 25
106 — Stephan Roberson (CP) d. Malik Hall 6-2. 113 — Marlin Cruz (M) d Nick Tattini 19-9. 120 — Jacob Carter (CP) p. Bernicio Cuevas 1:38. 126 — Riley Bettich (CP) d. Juan Maldonado 7-4. 132 — Jesse Mendez (CP) p. Alexander Pejovski 1:29. 138 — Collin Taylor (CP) d. Anthony Rivera 4-0. 145 — Jake Burford (CP) d. Jacob Maldonado 5-0. 152 — Noah Hollendonner (CP) d. Devin Pope 14-8. 160 — Nick Taborski (CP) p. Deante Windrom 0:35. 170 — Jason Streck (M) d. Sabastain Westfall 20-6. 182 — Khris Walton (M) p. Matt McElroy 1:47. 195 — Ethan Potosky (CP) d. Seyi Akinwumi 4-2. 220 — Drew Bailey (M) p. Frank Keller 0:14. 285 — Anthony Atria (M) d. Elliot Flynn 10-1.