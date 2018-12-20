High School
Boys Basketball
Griffith 54, Hobart 34
HOBART (5-11-6-12)
Byrd 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 4-6 6, McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Djankovich 0 0-0 0, Stojancevich 1 0-0 3, Banjoff 1 0-0 3, Johnston 3 2-4 9, S. Underdahl 2 0-0 5, Brown 2 1-3 6, T. Underdahl 0 2-2 2. Totals -- 10 9-15 34.
GRIFFITH (20-10-9-15)
C. Gordon 3 2-4 10, T. Lawson 7 3-6 17, D. Davenport 1 0-0 2, C. Landers 1 2-4 4, H. Issa 1 0-0 3, D. Graham 1 1-2 3, A. Wright 0 0-0 0, J. Harden 2 0-0 4, J. King 0 0-0 0, M. Kantor 1 2-2 4, A. Lane 0 0-0 0, K. Iwinski 3 1-2 7, R. Shaw 0 0-0 0, T. Riley 0 0-0 0, C. Waxton 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 20 11-20 54.
3-point field goals: Gordon 2, Issa 1 (G). Team fouls: Hobart 17, Griffith 14. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 103, Hammond Academy 44
KOUTS (28-26-24-25)
Zac Nomanson 8 2-2 18, Anthony Norman 5 4-4 14, Cole Wireman 5 3-4 13, Cale Wireman 6 1-2 15, Brent Wireman 4 0-0 11, Connor McCormick 3 0-3 6, Hunter Kneifel 1 4-4 6, Parker Kneifel 4 1-1 9, Owen Winters 2 2-4 6, Stephen Dunne 1 3-3 5. Totals -- 39 20-27 103.
HAST (9-12-10-13)
Evan Manley 3 1-1 8, Joe Raices 2 0-0 5, Jaishawn Lanier 3 1-1 7, Isiah Cole 0 0-0 0, Robert Jones 6 1-1 14, A.J.Boleware 1 0-1 2, Brandon Riley 3 2-2 8, Fernando Rangel 0 0-0 0, David Lopez 0 0-0 0, Jed Huffman 0 0-0 0, Marcus Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 18 5-6 44.
3-point field goals: Kouts (B.Wireman 3, Cale Wireman 2); HAST (Manley, Jones, Raices). Leaders -- Rebounds: Norman 10 (K); Lanier 6, Cole 6 (H). Assists: B.Wireman 6 (K); Raices 2 (H). Steals: B. Wireman 4, Nomanson 4 (K); Riley 2 (H). Team fouls: Kouts 12, HAST 22. Fouled out: Riley (H). Records: HAST 1-7, Kouts 7-0. JV score: Kouts 89, HAST 27.
Girls Basketball
North Judson 54, Hebron 49
NORTH JUDSON (21-10-15-8)
HEBRON (5-11-13-20)
Katlyn Cherry 20, Haley Rokosz 10.