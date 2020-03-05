You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday's Late Prep Results
agate urgent

Wednesday's Late Prep Results

Wednesday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Class 4A

(First Round)

EC Central 46, Highland 29

HIGHLAND (10-8-6-5)

Xavier Arce 5, Kyle Dempsey 3, Kyren Abbott 3, Matthew Gonzales 0, William Vanator 0, Anthony Reid 2, Nicholas Steele 5, Andrew Scott 0, Michael Perry 0, Camden Scheidt 9, Joseph Tellez 0, Warren Kovacek 2. Totals – 11 4-7 29.

EC CENTRAL (4-8-19-15)

Chris Okeke 12, Dave Williams 9, Antoine Pierce 6, Dominic Ford 2, Tim Pearson 4, Kaprice Cotton 0, Edward Prentice IV 0, Jalen Garrett 0, Jeremiah Overall 8, James Morgan 5, Allen Resendez 0. Totals –19 6-12 46.

3-point field goals: Highland 3 (Dempsey, Steele, Scheidt), EC Central 2 (Morgan, Williams). Team fouls: Highland 14, EC Central 12. Fouled out: None.

Lake Central 60, West Side 54

LAKE CENTRAL (16-10-12-22)

Nick Anderson 24, Nate Jerry Edwards 0, Mark Mileusnic 0, Ami Khatra 2, Jaiden Clayton 4, Kyle Blum 12, Nate Oakley 16, Hunter Zezovski 2. Totals – 20 12-16 60.

WEST SIDE (11-14-9-20)

Quimari Peterson 18, Parion Roberson 4, Paris Roberson 2, Dominique Williams 15, Mason Nicholson 8, Billy Muldrew 2, Israel Hines 5. Totals – 20 10-17 54.

3-point field goals: Lake Central 8 (Anderson 6, Blum 2), West Side 4 (Peterson 2, Williams, Hines). Team fouls: Lake Central 15, West Side 14. Fouled out: Oakley (LCl).

Class 2A

Bowman Sectional

(First round)

Bowman 70, Bishop Noll 48

BOWMAN (12-16-20-22)

Raymond Terry 9, Cleveland Neal 11, Jacques Williams 18, Koron Davis 20, Jessie Walker 2, Judah Tolbert 2, Darreon Cleveland 5. Totals — 28 9-22 70.

BISHOP NOLL (11-19-3-15)

Jack Reardon 14, Hunter Laurencik 8, Xavier Roldan 2, Willie Feagin 4, Bakori Jones 8, Ahmad Artis 8, Troy Acree 4. Totals — 17 7-13 48.

3-point field goals: Bowman 5 (Davis 3, Neal 2), Bishop Noll 4 (Laurencik 2, Reardon, Artis). Team fouls: Bowman 12, Bishop Noll 14. Fouled out: None.

Andrean 66, Marquette 61

ANDREAN (16-11-18-21)

Dahmian Cundiff 11, Eric Goodes 8, Robby Ballentine 0, Ben Jones 14, Gabriel Gillespie 2, Deshon Burnett 3, Nick Flesher 22, Jake Anderson 4. Totals — 21 22-31 66.

MARQUETTE (6-11-11-29)

Jake Tarnow 34, Brit Harris 5, Gary Lewis 0, Jason Kobe 3, Kaden Manna 11, Jonathan Allen 4, Lukas Balling 0, Lee Kellom 2, Vaunte Johnson 2. Totals — 24 9-13 61.

3-point field goals: Andrean 2 (Burnett, Flesher); Marquette 4 (Tarnow 2, Harris, Kobe). Team fouls: Andrean 15, Marquette 19. Fouled out: Manna (M).

