Wednesday's Late Prep Results

Wednesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Lake Station 60, Hammond Academy 38
-
LAKE STATION (18-15-11-16)
Dante Pritchett 6, Baylor Sleziak 6, Ryan Woods 0, Willie Miller 0, Tony Santana 4, Jrodan Bre’dy 0, Marrick Moore 20, Nate Dukich 24, Jeff Deckard 0. Totals – 20 12-18 60.
HAMMOND ACADEMY (9-10-10-9)
3-point field goals: Lake Station 8-22 (Moore 4, Dukich 2, Sleziak 2). Team fouls: Lake Station 12. Fouled out: None.
