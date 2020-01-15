COLLEGE
Wednesday's Results
Men’s Basketball
South Suburban 79, Kennedy-King 54
KENNEDY-KING (54)
Totals – 15-47 23-38 54.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (79)
Ishmael Martin 6, Tariq Deere 17, Courtney Carter 8, Andre Dickerson 9, Darien Stewart 4, Malcolm Bell 18, Joshua Falls 14, Roland Austin 3, Damarius Byrd 0. Totals – 29-59 10-12 79.
Halftime score: South Suburban, 36-23. 3-point field goals: Kennedy-King 1; South Suburban 11-24 (Deere 3, Martin 2, Dickerson 2, Carter, Bell, Falls, Austin). Rebounds: KK 43; South Suburban 29 (Bell 5). Assists: KK 4; SS 12 (Deere 4). Steals: KK 2; SS 9 (Deere 3). Team fouls: Kennedy-King 13, South Suburban 24. Fouled out: Carter (SS).
Women's Basketball
Trinity International 51, IU Northwest 44
TRINITY INTERNATIONAL (51)
Totals – 19-58 8-10 51.
IU NORTHWEST (44)
Lauren Smolen 8, Ashley O’Malley 2, Jessy Siems 2, Jayla Crump 8, Michaela Schmidt 8, Sarah Martin 4, Alexis Vieck 2, Hannah Hammar 2, Breanna Boles 4, Jocelyn Colburn 4. Totals – 14-49 13-18 44.
3-point field goals: Trinity International 5-22; IU Northwest 3-14 (Crump 2, Schmidt). Rebounds: TI 38; IUN 39 (Smolen 9, Boles 9). Assists: TI 6; IUN 6 (Siems 2). Steals: TI 6; IUN 4. Team fouls: Trinity International 16, IU Northwest 14. Fouled out: Jahnke (TI); O’Malley (IUN).