Softball
Purdue Northwest 8, Trinity Christian 0
|Trinity Christian;000 00 — 0 0 5
|Purdue Northwest;041 03 — 8 9 1
2B — Zoee Anderson, Taylor Mendenhall, Shailen Johnson, Ashley Bravo, Amanda Noblett (PNW). Pitching summary — Trinity Christian — Ricker (1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Bell (4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO). Purdue Northwest — Ashley Bravo (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Mia Stevens (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP — Bravo (1-0). LP — Ricker (0-1). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Noblett (1-2, 2B, 1 RBI, BB, 2 runs). Records — Purdue Northwest 9-5; Trinity Christian 1-10.