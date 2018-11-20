High School
Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Classic at Marian Catholic: Rich Central vs. T.F. South, 5 p.m.; Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30 p.m.
Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament: Hall vs. Newark 6 p.m., St. Anne vs. Seneca 7:30 p.m.
21st Century at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hanover Central at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at West Side, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at South Bend Career Academy, TBA
Wrestling
Quad at T.F. North, 10 a.m.
Hebron at Griffith, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 6 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
SIUE at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.