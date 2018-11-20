Try 3 months for $3
High School

Boys Basketball

Chicago Heights Classic at Marian Catholic: Rich Central vs. T.F. South, 5 p.m.; Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30 p.m.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament: Hall vs. Newark 6 p.m., St. Anne vs. Seneca 7:30 p.m.

21st Century at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hanover Central at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

South Bend Washington at West Side, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at South Bend Career Academy, TBA

Wrestling

Quad at T.F. North, 10 a.m.

Hebron at Griffith, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 6 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

SIUE at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

