Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Christ the King at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Rich South at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Merrillville at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Illiana Christian at Grant Park/Kankakee, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Hammond at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

IU Northwest at Exhibition at Indiana University/Purdue University at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags