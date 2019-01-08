Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

21st Century at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

LaLumiere at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Morton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bowman Academy at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Thornwood, Kankakee at T.F. South, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Hobart, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Cardinal Stritch at Calumet College, 7 p.m.

Kennedy King vs. Bosco Institute at IUN, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Cardinal Stritch at Calumet College, 5 p.m.

