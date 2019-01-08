High School
Boys Basketball
21st Century at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
LaLumiere at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Morton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bowman Academy at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Thornwood, Kankakee at T.F. South, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Hobart, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Cardinal Stritch at Calumet College, 7 p.m.
Kennedy King vs. Bosco Institute at IUN, 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Cardinal Stritch at Calumet College, 5 p.m.