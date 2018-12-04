High School
Girls Basketball
Illiana Christian at Peotone, 6:45 p.m.
Clark at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hammond at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Plymouth at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Highland at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Highland at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Hammond at E.C. Central, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Fairhaven Baptist Academy at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
College
Women's Basketball
Illinois Central at South Suburban, 5 p.m.
IU South Bend at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.