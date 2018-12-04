Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Girls Basketball

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 6:45 p.m.

Clark at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hammond at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Plymouth at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Highland at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Highland at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Hammond at E.C. Central, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Fairhaven Baptist Academy at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

College

Women's Basketball

Illinois Central at South Suburban, 5 p.m.

IU South Bend at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.

