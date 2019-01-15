Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

PCC Tournament at Kouts: Morgan twp. vs. LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.; Hebron vs. Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Proviso East, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Clark, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Andrean, 7:30 p.m.

T.F. North at Salem Invitational, TBA

Girls Basketball

Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Morton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at West Side, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll, Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Clark at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll, Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Clark at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Andrean at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

