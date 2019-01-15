Boys Basketball
PCC Tournament at Kouts: Morgan twp. vs. LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.; Hebron vs. Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
T.F. South at Proviso East, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Clark, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Andrean, 7:30 p.m.
T.F. North at Salem Invitational, TBA
Girls Basketball
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.
Morton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at West Side, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll, Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Clark at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll, Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Clark at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Andrean at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.