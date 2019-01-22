Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Clark at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

PCC Championship at Kouts: Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PCC Championship at Kouts: South Central vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at DeLaSalle, 7 p.m.

West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.

