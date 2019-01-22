Boys Basketball
Clark at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
PCC Championship at Kouts: Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
PCC Championship at Kouts: South Central vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Bowman Academy at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
T.F. South at DeLaSalle, 7 p.m.
West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.