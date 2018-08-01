Click on the button below to set up your account or log in if you already have one.
Purchase a digital-only subscription now for unlimited online access to local news and information.
Digital-only access only $9.99/mo
Current Subscriber?
Set up your account
Log In
Set up Account
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2018 @ 9:43 am
Girls Golf
Griffith at Lake Central Invitational, 8 a.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Check out great local savings from The Times.