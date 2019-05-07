{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Roosevelt, 4:45 p.m.

Bowman at Kouts, 5 p.m.

E.C. Central at 21st Century, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 4 p.m.

Merrillville, Michigan City at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Thornwood at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Clark vs. Morton at Dowling Park, 4:45 p.m.

LaVille at LaCrosse, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andrean at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

DAC Championship at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

LaCrosse, Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

