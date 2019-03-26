Try 3 months for $3

Badminton

Oak Forest, Argo at T.F. South, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball

Lake Central at Portage, 2:30 p.m. (DH)

Andrean at Wheeling, Tenn. 3 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

Marist at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Washington (Ill.), 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Andrean vs. Sequatchie, Tenn. at Riverdale H.S., Tenn., 2 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte (Kesling Park), 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

S.B. Adams, New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

S.B. Adams, New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Rich East, 5:30 p.m.

