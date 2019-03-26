Badminton
Oak Forest, Argo at T.F. South, 2:30 p.m.
Baseball
Lake Central at Portage, 2:30 p.m. (DH)
Andrean at Wheeling, Tenn. 3 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.
Marist at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Washington (Ill.), 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Andrean vs. Sequatchie, Tenn. at Riverdale H.S., Tenn., 2 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte (Kesling Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
S.B. Adams, New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
S.B. Adams, New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Rich East, 5:30 p.m.