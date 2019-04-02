{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Andrean vs. Brother Rice at Ozinga Field, Crestwood, Ill., 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at New Prairie, 4:30 pm..

Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Frontier at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hammond Academy (Riverside Park), 5 p.m.

North Newton at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Westville at Argos, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Portage at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Community at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Boone Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Argos, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:15 p.m.

Griffith at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Girls Track

River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

 

