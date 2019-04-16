{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Hammond at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit vs. Clark at Dowling Park, 5 p.m.

Riverside University High at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Andrean at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Morgan Twp., South Central at Boone Grove (LOFS), 4 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 4 p.m.

LaLumiere, Oregon-Davis at Westville (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Andrean at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Kouts at Morton, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Elkhart Memorial at Marquette Catholic, 4 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Whiting, 4:45 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Hebron, Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Hebron, Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

1
0
0
0
0