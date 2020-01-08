Wednesday's Results
Wrestling
Highland 52, Andrean 24
AT HIGHLAND
120 — Adam Ackerman (H) won by forfeit. 126 — Julian Gray (H) p. Chris Cooks 4:55. 132 — Adam Ahmad (H) p. Dylan Berthal 1:44. 138 — Aurelio Castro (A) d. Tyler Thorton 20-15. 145 — Jesse Herrera (H) p. Kaleb Snyder 0:31. 152 — Rob Stanley (A) p. Storm Foreman 5:12. 160 — Cody LeNeave (H) p. Kaleb Adad 1:55. 170 — Daniel Wilson (H) maj. dec. Tyler Pipenbrick 10-2. 182 — Rudi Sprenne (H) p. Ian Urchell 0:58. 195 — Alex Castillo (A) p. Leonardo Cruz 2:54. 220 — Vincent Cruz (H) p. Sam Vickers 4:42. 285 — Adam Warren (A) d. Sam Perez 4-2. 106 — Cosme "CJ" Herrera (H) won by forfeit. 113 — Joey Cappelo (A) p. Angel Zarate 1:46.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian 80, Morgan Twp. 61
MORGAN TWP. (6-11-21-23)
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (18-16-20-26)
Ben Lins 23, Danny Bultema 17, Jonah Ingram 9, Isaac Alblas 9, Cade Walstra 16, Jacob Miller 6. Totals – 30 15-22 80.
3-point field goals: Covenant Christian 5 (Lins 3, Bultema, Ingram). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 9. Fouled out: None. JV score: Covenant Christian, 36-24.
Highland 48, Wheeler 35
HIGHLAND (11-18-5-14)
Xavier Arce 6, Brayden Chappell 1, Kyle Dempsey 9, Kyren Abbott 2, Matt Gonzales 0, Nick Steele 14, Andrew Scott 0, Michael Perry 7, Camden Scheidt 4, Joey Tellez 0, Warren Kovacek 5. Totals – 16 13-23 48.
WHEELER (4-5-13-13)
Ethan Credit 5, Hunter Reif 4, Cole Kostbade 9, Luke Klimczak 0, Carson Grabek 8, Dylan Radinsky 9, Aidan Colson 0. Totals – 10 10-13 35.
3-point field goals: Highland 3 (Dempsey, Steele 2); Wheeler 5 (Credit, Kostbade, Grabek, Radinsky 2). Team fouls: Highland 13, Wheeler 18. Fouled out: None.
SCORE ONLY:
Chesterton 76, Bishop Noll 56
Girls Basketball
Hobart 49, Morton 26
MORTON (0-6-10-10)
Aquila Coleman 7, D. Stewart 6, Royanna Johnson 5, Journi Tisby 0, C. Stevens 0, L. Horton 0, S. Gardner 3, Cymphoni Carey 5, Anayah Carpenter 0. Totals – 7 10-19 26.
HOBART (17-8-16-8)
JaDiah Belk 0, Asia Donald 23, Gabbie Ramirez 1, Kora Neace 10, Lexi Williams 4, Ariah Rivera 5, Paige Cooper 2, Melanie Leonard 0, Grace Nestich 4. Totals – 18 8-16 49.
3-point field goals: Morton 2 (Coleman, Johnson); Hobart 5 (Donald 2, Neace 2, Rivera). Fouled out: Carey (M).
Whiting 31, Washington Twp. 24
WHITING (6-6-6-13)
Totals – 11 7-11 31.
WASHINGTON TWP. (4-2-7-11)
Olivia Klinger 12, Mia Lewis 2, Olivia Martinez 0, Zoe Brickner 2, Mikaela Armstrong 8, Claire Horvath 0, Josie Whitcomb 0, A. Goetz 0. Totals – 10 3-6 24.
3-point field goals: Whiting 2; Washington Twp. 1 (Klinger). Team fouls: Whiting 10, Washington Twp. 11. Fouled out: None.
Lake Central 46, Kankakee Valley 43
KANKAKEE VALLEY (8-15-7-13)
LAKE CENTRAL (13-18-5-10)