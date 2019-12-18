Wednesday's Results
Wrestling
Lowell 54, Highland 21
AT LOWELL
182 — Abel Verbeek (L) p. Leonardo Cruz 0:28. 195 — Adam Malave (L) won by forfeit. 220 — Vincent Cruz (H) p. Jacob Kissel 3:50. 285 — Bryer Stoner (L) won by forfeit. 106 — Jimmy Snow (L) p. Cosme `CJ` Herrera 2:34. 113 — Zach Steffens (L) won by forfeit. 120 — Adam Ackerman (H) d. Vince Surdyk 12-8. 126 — Gavin Kersey (L) won by forfeit. 132 — Adam Ahmad (H) p. Valentino Paucak 2:12. 138 — Mathew Krapf (L) d. Leah Bishop 7-1. 145 — Jesse Herrera (H) p. Chris Jancosek 1:08. 152 — Zac Mink (L) won by forfeit. 160 — Shawn Hollis (L) p. Cody LeNeave 1:11. 170 — Tyler Gorman (L) d. Rudi Sprenne 4-2.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Victory Christian 80, Marquette Catholic 57
MARQUETTE (12-9-12-24)
Tarnow 23, Harris 5, Lewis 5, Brooks 0, Kobe 12, Balling 8, Johnson 2, Bakota 0, Kellom 2, Johnson 0. Totals – 21 8-12 57.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (27-26-24-17)
Luke Savage 5, Will Brechner 0, Nolan Sonnenberg 2, Lincoln Thomae 19, Andrew Mixon 0, Deakon Lee 3, Flynn Carlson 24, Will Ruiz 2, Caleb Herrold 0, Alex Rodriguez 2, Tyler Schmidt 25, Ethan Ogorek 0. Totals – 31 14-20 80.
Girls Basketball
Hebron 44, Washington Twp. 42
HEBRON (44)
Carsyn Ryan 4, Olivia Pastrick 2, Tanner Roy 6, Kyra Stater 19, Haley Rokosz 12, Samantha Davies 0, Stephanie Hano 1.
WASHINGTON TWP. (42)
Olivia Klinger 21, Mia Lewis 3, Olivia Martinez 4, Zoe Brickner 6, Mikaela Armstrong 8, Claire Horvath 0, Jacelynn Ewing 0, Alaina White 0, Alexa Mecchia 0.
Kouts 51, Lowell 49
KOUTS (16-10-9-16)
Morgan Kobza 7, Des Hall 7, Kaylee Clindaniel 9, Lyndsey Kobza 9, Ally Capouch 14, Lauryn Koedyker 2, Isabella Semento 3, Rebecca Benefield 0. Totals — 18 11-18 51.
LOWELL (12-10-15-12)
Katelyn Budz 5, Dani Collins 7, Tori Langen 9, Alee Eaker 3, Kaylee Chavez 8, Abby Lewandowski 4, Jordan Yuhasz 7, Kahlan Krucina 6, Payton Gard 0. Totals — 15 17-22 49.
3-point field goals: Kouts 4 (Capouch 2, Clindaniel, Semento); Lowell 2 (Collins, Chavez). Team fouls: Kouts 16, Lowell 14. Fouled Out: L. Kobza (K); Langen (L). Records: Kouts 11-4, Lowell 6-5. JV Score: Lowell, 36-23.