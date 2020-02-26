You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday's Prep Results

Wednesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Bowman 50, Griffith 39

BOWMAN (12-11-14-13)

Lamont Wilkerson 6, Xavier Gibson 0, Jessie Walker 3, Koron Davis 17, Cleveland Neal 4, Jacques Williams 16, Marsalis Peavy 0, Judah Tolbert 4, Raymond Terry 0, Stephan White 0. Totals – 20 7-12 50.

GRIFFITH (4-11-16-8)

3-point field goals: Bowman 3 (Davis 2, Neal). Team fouls: Bowman 12. Fouled out: None.

Tuesday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Boone Grove 64, Covenant Christian 44

BOONE GROVE (17-12-20-15)

Trey Steinhilber 11, Mason Bills 2, Hunter Ashlock 11, Kyle Casbon 2, Quinn Walker 17, Johnny Parker 12, Andrew Murray 1, Trenton Hillier 0, Kevin Josifoski 2, Chandler Murray 6, Jerrod Benkovich 0, Nate Krause 0. Totals – 25 9-14 64.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (12-7-12-13)

Peyton Fase 0, Ben Lins 24, Danny Bultema 5, Jonah Ingram 2, Isaac Alblas 7, Jacob Miller 6. Totals – 16 10-11 44.

3-point field goals: Boone Grove 5 (Steinhilber 2, Parker 2, Ashlock); Covenant Christian 2 (Lins, Bultema).

Lake Central 56, Marquette 54

LAKE CENTRAL (11-25-12-8)

Nick Anderson 22, Jerry Edwards 2, Mark Mileusnic 0, Ami Khatra 8, Jaiden Clayton 3, Kyle Blum 11, Hunter Zezovski 6, Nate Oakley 6. Totals – 21 8-15 56.

MARQUETTE (14-14-13-13)

Jake Tarnow 17, Brit Harris 14, Kaden Manna 8, Gary Lewis 0, Lukas Balling 0, Jon Allen 4, Vaunte Johnson 2, Jason Kobe 9, Lee Kellom 0. Totals – 19 7-11 54.

3-point field goals: Lake Central 6 (Anderson 4, Khatra, Blum); Marquette 9 (Harris 3, Tarnow 2, Manna 2, Kobe 2). Team fouls: Lake Central 13, Marquette 14. Fouled out: None.

