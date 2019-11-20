Wednesday's Results
Wrestling
Highland 57, Clark 20
AT HIGHLAND
106 — D. Maldonado (C) d. Cosme "CJ" Herrera 27-26. 113 — H. Silva (C) won by forfeit. 120 — Adam Ackerman (H) p. C. Alvarez 0:53. 126 — B. Heads (C) p. Kevin Martinez 4:59. 132 — Julian Gray (H) p. A. Lulu 0:30. 138 — Adam Ahmad (H) won by forfeit. 145 — Jesse Herrera (H) p. M. Aguilar 2:49. 152 — Antonio Lagunas (H) d. G. Tirado 16-11. 160 — Cody LeNeave (H) p. E. Munoz 0:52. 170 — Rudi Sprenne (H) p. T. Beck 1:00. 182 — Y. Alshalaldeh (C) p. Andrew Barsich 3:25. 195 — Justin Bogner (H) p. D. Larraga 5:33. 220 — Vincent Cruz (H) won by forfeit. 285 — Sam Perez (H) p. A. Larios 2:32.
* Clark unsportsmanlike conduct -1.0.
.
Tuesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Hobart 50, Griffith 47
GRIFFITH (8-17-11-11)
Peyton Willis 0, Julissa Hamm 8, Briah Strezo 0, Marisa Esquivel 14, Savanah Ronjak 1, Ariel Esquivel 12, Jacey Nelson 12. Totals – 11 24-34 47.
HOBART (12-10-13-15)
Asia Donald 14, Claudia Torrico-Ledesma 6, Gabbie Ramirez 0, Kora Neace 13, Lexi Williams 4, Ariah Rivera 0, Paige Cooper 0, Melanie Leonard 0, Grace Nestich 13. Totals – 18 6-13 50.
3-point field goals: Griffith 1 (A. Esquivel); Hobart 8 (Donald 2, Torrico-Ledesma, Neace 3, Nestich 2). . Team fouls: Griffith 14, Hobart 20. Fouled out: Williams (H).
Kouts 53, North Newton 24
NORTH NEWTON (8-2-4-10)
Totals 9 4-8 24.
KOUTS (12-15-18-8)
Morgan Kobza 5, Lauryn Koedyker 4, Kaylee Clindaniel 0, Ally Capouch 19, Lyndsey Kobza 16, Isabella Semento 0, Des Hall 4, Rebecca Benefield 3, Emma Garavalia 2, Taylor Moyer 0. Totals — 14 22-38 53.
3-point field goals: Kouts (Capouch, M. Kobza, L. Kobza). Team fouls: North Newton 24, Kouts 12. Fouled out: Heidi Schleman (NN). Records: North Newton 1-3, Kouts 4-1. JV score: Kouts, 32-25.
Lowell 72, Hebron 45
LOWELL (16-14-17-25)
Jordan Yuhasz 16, Abby Lewandowski 18, Alee Eaker 4, Abby Porch 0, Danielle Collins 12, Kahlan Krucina 0, Kaylee Chavez 16, Emma Mulligan 0, Tori Langen 6, Katelyn Budz 0. Totals – 28 12-20 72.
HEBRON (13-13-8-11)
Carsyn Ryan 2, Olivia Pastrick 0, Tanner Roy 15, Kyra Stater 19, Haley Rokosz 9, Stephanie Hano 0, Maddy Kirby 0, Kyana Moldanado 0, S. Elijah 0. Totals – 19 7-20 45.
3-point field goals: Lowell 4 (Chavez 4); Hebron 0. Fouled out: None.
South Central 69, New Prairie 31
NEW PRAIRIE (9-9-8-5)
Totals – 11 5-9 31.
SOUTH CENTRAL (23-16-11-19)
Delanie Gale 2, Abbie Tomblin 10, Faith Biggs 11, Amber Wolf 24, Olivia Marks 10, Holly Noveroske 3, Lillian Tolmen 0, Falyn Anthony 3, Lauren Bowmar 3, Elle Kimmel 3. Totals – 25 13-19 69.
3-point field goals: New Prairie 4; South Central 6 (Biggs 2, Wolf, Noveroske, Anthony, Kimmel). Team fouls: New Prairie 18, South Central 15. Fouled out: McSurley (NP). JV: South Central, 45-9.