Wednesday's Results
Wrestling
Munster 36, Highland 35
AT HIGHLAND
145 — Jesse Herrera (H) tech. fall Leonidas Tsirtsis 18-2 (4:00). 152 — Wesley Roe (M) p. Antonio Lagunas 0:54. 160 — Cody LeNeave (H) p. Robert Maldonado 1:10. 170 — Rudi Sprenne (H) p. Thomas Choros 0:39. 182 — Alec Castillo (M) p. Leonardo Cruz 1:40. 195 — Justin Bogner (H) d. Stephen Campbell 8-3. 220 — Vincent Cruz (H) d. Markus Ciciora 14-10 (TB-1). 285 — Finn Meyer (M) won by forfeit. 106 —Cosme "CJ" Herrera (H) won by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Adam Ackerman (H) p. Wyatt Strowski 0:35. 126 — Gabriel Tienstra (M) p. Kevin Martinez 2:43. 132 — William Rojas (M) won by forfeit. 138 — Alexander Borerro (M) p. Leah Bishop 2:53.
.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 65, EC Central 59
CROWN POINT (20-12-16-17)
Ty Smith 18, Drew Adzia 15, Miles Lubbers 9, Matt Zdanowicz 1, David Brown 13, Ben Uran 9, Dylan Matusak 0, Darren Roach 0, Jake Oostman 0. Totals – 22 14-26 65.
EC CENTRAL (8-16-16-19)
Chris Okeke 10, Tyriek Briggs 0, Antoine Pierce 6, Dominic Ford 19, Tim Pearson 2, Ajani Nixon 2, Kaprice Cotton 3, Edward Prentice IV 5, James Morgan 6, Allen Resendez 6. Totals – 22 9-14 59.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 7 (Adzia 3, Brown 2, Smith 1, Lubbers 1), EC Central 6 (Ford 2, Resendez 2, Cotton 1, Prentice 1). Team fouls: Crown Point 13, EC Central 23. Fouled out: None.
.
Girls Basketball
Hobart 59, Illiana Christian 36
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (10-11-4-11)
Caylynn Townes 4, Olivia Wegner 7, Kennedy Goddis 4, Lizzie Knut 11, Cameron Evers 0, Kaylee Evers 10, Natalie Scott 0. Totals –10 15-29 36.
HOBART (12-14-14-19)
Asia Donald 19, Claudia Torrico-Ledesma 17, Gabbie Ramirez 6, Kora Neace 0, Lexi Williams 9, Ariah Rivera 2, Paige Cooper 0, Melanie Leonard 0, Grace Nestich 6. Totals – 27 4-8 59.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 1 (Goddis); Hobart 1 (Donald). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 7, Hobart 19. Fouled out: None.
Kankakee Valley 56, Hanover Central 39
HANOVER CENTRAL (9-4-6-20)
Star Sanchez 13, Amanda Schreiber 8, Reagan Noel 0, Camryn Sterkowitz 2, Julia Blue 4, Allison Mueller 0, Grace Hanlon 0, Nevaeh Govert 12. Totals – 11 16-21 39.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (18-17-9-12)
Taylor Schoonveld 12, Lilly Toppen 14, Kate Thomas 2, Courtney Fox 1, Amie Ramus 0, Karmen Nowak 15, Laynie Capellari 0, Courtney Sizemore 12. Totals – 20 9-15 56.
3-point field goals: Hanover Central 1 (Schreiber); Kankakee Valley 7 (Toppen 3, Nowak 3, Schoonveld). Team fouls: Hanover Central 17; Kankakee Valley 17. Fouled out: None.