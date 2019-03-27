Baseball
Crown Point 4, Hanover Central 1
|Hanover Central;000 001 0 — 1 1 2
|Crown Point;211 000 x — 4 5 1
2B — Kolarik (CP). Pitching summary — Hanover Central — Tucker (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Medina (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Momcilovic (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Crown Point — Fender (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO), Sabotnik (2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO). WP — Fender. LP — Tucker. Leading hitters — Hanover Central — Sarkey (hit), Graham (run). Crown Point — Kolarik (2-2, 2B), Mojica (2 RBI).
Gavit 11, Bishop Noll 1
|Bishop Noll;100 00 — 1 3 2
|Gavit;100 46 — 11 9 1
2B — Raul Marquez (G). Pitching summary — Gavit — Raul Marquez (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 SO). WP — Marquez (1-0). Leading hitters — Gavit — Marquez (3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs), Christian Soto (2-2, 2 RBI). Record — Gavit 1-0.
New Prairie 16, Michigan City 10
|New Prairie;213 304 3 — 16 15 3
|Michigan City;211 004 2 — 10 7 5
South Central 3, Wheeler 0
|Wheeler;000 000 0 — 0 3 2
|South Central;000 102 x — 3 3 3
2B — Kyle Schmack (SC). HR — Carson Husmann (SC). Pitching summary — Wheeler — Rex Stills (6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO). South Central — Schmack (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 13 SO), Trent Smoker (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Schmack. LP — Stills. Sv: Smoker (1). WP — Schmack (1-0). Leading hitters — Wheeler — Stills (hit), D. Ruoff (hit), A. Sweitzer (hit). South Central — Husmann (solo HR, 2 R), Schmack (2-3, 2B, R).
Softball
Gavit 26, West Side 0
|Gavit;(11)(10)5 00 — 26 10 1
|West Side;000 00 — 0 1 7
2B — T. Phelps, D. Pawlak 2, R. Gibbs (G). Pitching summary — Gavit — J. Olvera (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). West Side — B. Sanders (3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 12 BB, 2 SO), S. Colon (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters — Gavit — Pawlak (3-3, 2 2B, 4 R, 4 RBIs), R. Gibbs (2-2, 2B, 4 R, RBI), A. McDaniel (2-2, 3 R, 2 RBIs), T. Phelps (2-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs), J. Olvera (3 R). West Side — Colon (hit).
Highland 13, Morton 1
|Morton;001 00 — 1 1 3
|Highland;470 2x — 13 11 0
2B — Brambert (M); Rinkema, Gessler, Burbridge, Ramirez (H). Pitching summary — Morton — L. Cazares (3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), J. Shreve (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), J. Rodriguez (1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). Highland — K. Elbaor (2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), B. Burbridge (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), L. Pierce (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP — Burbridge. LP — Cazares. Leading hitters — Morton — Brambert (2B), A. Madera (RBI), M. Benson (run). Highland — Ramirez (2-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Rinkema (2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBIs), Gessler (2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Elbaor (2-3, R), Burbridge (2 R, 2 RBI).
LaPorte 12, Michigan City 2
|Michigan City;101 00 — 2 3 3
|LaPorte;212 61 — 12 13 2
HR — Megan Reed 2 (LP). Pitching summary — LaPorte — MaCayla Boone (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 SO). Leading hitters — LaPorte — Emily Samuelson (3-3, 2 RBIs), Reed (2-2, 2 HR, 5 RBIs), Shelby Linn (2-3, 2 RBIs).