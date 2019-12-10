{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday

Women's Basketball

IU Northwest at IUPUI (exhibition), 6 p.m.

.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Thursday

Men's Basketball

Huntington at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0