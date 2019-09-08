{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Week 4

Friday

Bremen (Ill.) at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Clark at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com, www.rrsn.com

Culver Academies at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Lemont at TF South, 7 p.m.

Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at South Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Roosevelt at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0