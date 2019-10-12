Week 8 scores
Friday's results
Andrean 13, Lowell 0
Boone Grove 66, Lake Station 0
Bowman 48, Purdue Poly 0
Calumet 44, River Forest 0
Chesterton 27, Crown Point 14
Gavit 26, Hammond 12
Griffith 34, Whiting 6
Hanover Central 17, Wheeler 7
Hobart 65, Munster 0
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Kankakee Valley 33, Highland 30
Merrillville 41, Lake Central 21
Michigan City 7, LaPorte 3
Morton 47, EC Central 3
St. Rita 55, Marian Catholic 7
South Central 48, Bishop Noll 12
TF North 40, Oak Forest 36
TF South 40, Bremen 32
Valparaiso 46, Portage 7
West Side 52, Clark 21