Week 8 scores

Friday's results

Andrean 13, Lowell 0

Boone Grove 66, Lake Station 0

Bowman 48, Purdue Poly 0

Calumet 44, River Forest 0

Chesterton 27, Crown Point 14

Gavit 26, Hammond 12

Griffith 34, Whiting 6

Hanover Central 17, Wheeler 7

Hobart 65, Munster 0

Kankakee Valley 33, Highland 30

Merrillville 41, Lake Central 21

Michigan City 7, LaPorte 3

Morton 47, EC Central 3

St. Rita 55, Marian Catholic 7

South Central 48, Bishop Noll 12

TF North 40, Oak Forest 36

TF South 40, Bremen 32

Valparaiso 46, Portage 7

West Side 52, Clark 21

