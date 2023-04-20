HAMMOND — Not much fazes Aiyana Espinoza.

When Bishop Noll kicked off its season against Class 4A Hammond Central, it was Espinoza who was tabbed with taking the first at-bat of the season. The plate appearance also marked the first of Espinoza's career.

"That's scary," Warriors coach Elena Sobilo said of leading off the season as a freshman. "But, she was excited before the at-bat. She was jumping around. She was like, 'I'm so ready coach. I've been waiting for this for so long.'"

"I wasn't nervous of anything," Espinoza said. "I just went into it like it was just a regular game and it worked out."

Espinoza didn't record a hit that day, but she managed to drive in two runs and score three herself en route to a 23-4 win.

Since then Espinoza's bat has come alive. She's batting .560/.621/1.701 with a home run and 13 RBI. Not bad for a freshman getting her first taste of the varsity level.

"She can do it all," Sobilo said. "As a freshman, to be in that leadoff position, that's a big ask. I understood that and I told her, 'our goal for you is base hits or just get on base.' She's fast enough to use the slapper ability, but she's also one of the ones who hits it to the fence consistently."

This Warriors roster is young. It's Sobilo's second season at the helm and the lineup is comprised of mostly sophomores. For Sobilo and Co. that's a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's allowed the team to grow and learn together with a consistency that isn't seen at the varsity level all that often. On the other hand, a large amount of Bishop Noll's youngsters came to the program with little to no prior softball experience.

Despite that, the Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 start and stood at 5-4 heading into Wednesday's game against Hobart.

Sobilo credits the culture of the team for much of the early success. She knows there will be struggles. Many of the other team's in the Greater South Shore Conference have large feeder programs — or at the least, older more experienced rosters. Nonetheless, the Warriors have stuck together so far. It's part of the reason Espinoza thinks she's been so good, so soon.

"I love the team so much," Espinoza said. "I made so many best friends already. Them being there makes me feel more comfortable and everything."

The shortstop's comfort has allowed her to step up as a leader, even in her first year. Sobilo said Espinoza's ability to communicate things about the pitcher and the umpire's strike zone after her leadoff at-bats have been instrumental to the rest of the lineup finding success.

Espinoza knew she wanted to take on a leadership role at the high school level, she just didn't expect it to come so soon. More than anything, she's happy that she's benefitted the team early on.

Sobilo likes to call Espinoza a true utility player. The freshman's flexibility has made the second-year head coach's life easier, that's for sure. Espinoza's defensive acumen allowed Noll to move Ella Zvonar from shortstop to third base, cementing the left side of the infield.

"I feel like we're finally starting to put the pieces of the puzzle together," Sobilo said, "to find what's going to work well for us moving forward."

It's not just Espinoza's sure-handedness with the glove, but also he decision-making in the field that makes her so valuable to the Warriors. Coming from the NWI Sox program, Espinoza came in with a softball IQ that Sobilo said is uncommon for freshman.

"She's been a really big help to our program," Sobilo said. "And I'm glad that she's with us and I think all the girls are too. So we're happy to have her."

