AJ Lux’s 3-point barrage carries Crown Point past Munster

“He was just making sure my form was right on every shot,” AJ Lux said with a smile. “He told me to keep my elbow in.”

AJ Lux’s 3-point barrage highlighted a well-rounded effort by Crown Point, which shot 13 of 27 on 3-pointers. The sophomore was one of four Bulldogs (4-0) who scored in double figures.

“What was nice is that (AJ Lux) didn’t force anything early,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “He just let the game come to him, and after he knocked a couple (shots) down, we were able to find him in some set plays. He was huge in that third quarter.”

Adzia and senior guard Ty Smith had their moments as well, notching 14 points and 11 points, respectively, while David Brown nearly matched Lux with 19 points. The senior forward scored 12 of his points in the first half and hounded Munster star Luka Balac on defense for the majority of the night.

Balac, a senior, finished with 20 points on 9-of-23 shooting.

“I usually guard the other team’s best player, so that was kind of tough on both ends,” Brown said. “I just tried to step up on the offensive and defensive end, and I was able to do it pretty well. … I think that was a great team win.”