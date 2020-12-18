AJ Lux’s 3-point barrage carries Crown Point past Munster

MUNSTER — When Crown Point took the floor against Munster on Friday night, Drew Adzia wasted no time getting his team off to a promising start.
The junior guard drained two 3-pointers on the Bulldogs' first two possessions, and Mustangs coach Mike Hackett was forced to call a timeout just 32 seconds into his team’s season opener.
It appeared as if Adzia was in for a big outing, and while he turned in another steady performance, it was actually his teammate AJ Lux who proved to be the star of the night.
In his first career start, the 6-foot-4 sophomore scored a team-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Lux did most of his scoring in the third period by draining five 3-point attempts, which ultimately helped Times No. 7 Crown Point remain undefeated with a 76-61 road victory.
“I was just coming off screens, and my teammates were giving me the ball,” Lux said. “I just had to shoot it and make it.”
Lux fired 12 shots from behind the arc, and every time he let one fly, he heard a familiar voice from the bench. The sophomore’s father is former Merrillville and Northern Illinois star TJ Lux, who joined the Bulldogs’ coaching staff this season.
Throughout the entire game, and as his son went on a hot streak, TJ Lux reiterated the fundamentals that turned him into a Region standout years ago.
“He was just making sure my form was right on every shot,” AJ Lux said with a smile. “He told me to keep my elbow in.”
AJ Lux’s 3-point barrage highlighted a well-rounded effort by Crown Point, which shot 13 of 27 on 3-pointers. The sophomore was one of four Bulldogs (4-0) who scored in double figures.
“What was nice is that (AJ Lux) didn’t force anything early,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “He just let the game come to him, and after he knocked a couple (shots) down, we were able to find him in some set plays. He was huge in that third quarter.”
Adzia and senior guard Ty Smith had their moments as well, notching 14 points and 11 points, respectively, while David Brown nearly matched Lux with 19 points. The senior forward scored 12 of his points in the first half and hounded Munster star Luka Balac on defense for the majority of the night.
Balac, a senior, finished with 20 points on 9-of-23 shooting.
“I usually guard the other team’s best player, so that was kind of tough on both ends,” Brown said. “I just tried to step up on the offensive and defensive end, and I was able to do it pretty well. … I think that was a great team win.”
Senior forward Clayton Bubash paced the No. 5 Mustangs (0-1) with 21 points, and fellow senior forward Jeremiah Lovett chipped in with 12 points.
Munster postponed its first four games of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hackett said it was tough for his team to begin its campaign nearly a month behind schedule, but he refused to use that as an excuse Friday.
He believes his players still could’ve had a more formidable showing, and he’s eager to get back in the gym to build on their first contest of the season.
“We have a long way to go, and it’s a process,” Hackett said. “We have 22 regular-season games, and this was game one of 22. We know where we’re at, and we’re just going to try to get better and hopefully get better soon.”
