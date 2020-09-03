Alec Mills struggles in Cubs loss

“The more starts he gets under his belt, I think he feels like he belongs in the big leagues,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Brubaker. “That’s a major step for a player. It’s a step of like, 'Hey, I really belong here.’ Once you start to execute pitches and get yourself out of jams, you realize you do belong here. I think we’re seeing that maturation.”

Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 10-game, 12-day road trip with a thud. Mills gave up four runs in five innings as his ERA crept up to 5.50.

“It was a crazy trip,” Schwarber said after the Cubs finished the stretch 5-5. "I think you take away the positives here, walked away with a series win going into this week with the Cardinals. Got the doubleheader in there, too, so we’ve got to be locked in and ready to go.”

Chicago built a 2-0 lead through three innings thanks in part to some sloppy defense by the Pirates as third baseman JT Riddle's throwing error — Pittsburgh's major league-high 34th of the season — allowed Kipnis to score. Yet Brubaker worked around the trouble without further damage.