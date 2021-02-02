Aleena Mongerie, Munster advance in record win for coach Jim Davidson

Munster's Aleena Mongerie, center, cuts through Highland's defense and takes a shot on Tuesday in Class 4A Merrillville Sectional play.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster's bench reacts as the final seconds tick down on the clock on Tuesday in Merrillville. The Mustangs defeated Highland to advance at the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional. Also, Jim Davidson, center, became the program's winningest coach.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster's Holly Kaim, center, draws the foul from Highland's Chloe Churilla, left, on Tuesday in Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE — Aleena Mongerie scored on a fast break layup.
It happened again and again in the second quarter for the Munster senior. She scored 14 points in the frame to help the Mustangs get out in front of rival Highland in the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional opener Friday.
The Trojans never recovered and Munster advanced with a 53-37 win.
“I didn’t want the score to be too tight, because Highland has a tendency to do that to a lot of teams. I knew I needed to take control of the game,” Mongerie said. “My teammates were the main reason I got all those points in the second quarter. They were getting the steals and advancing the ball to me.”
Mongerie outscored the Trojans 19-18 in the first half and finished with 24. Holly Kaim added 15.
“We talked about getting the ball in the right people’s hands, let the right people do the scoring and be patient. (Highland coach) Chris (Tomcsi) always does a great job there defensively,” Munster coach Jim Davidson said. “I was pretty happy we were able to put up 50 on them. Not too many teams do that.”
The victory was the 116th in Davidson’s career, making him the winningest coach in program history.
The Mustangs (10-10) opened the game with a 10-0 run, only to see Highland (11-11) respond with an 8-1 run of its own.
Fueled by Mongerie’s outburst, Munster grabbed control of the game in that second quarter.
“Tonight, (Mongerie) got a lot of steals. She was out there in front of our defense getting her hands on balls. She was creating a lot of havoc,” Davidson said. “I’ve never questioned her ability to score. She’s always going to be able to get the ball to the rim and she did a nice job tonight.”
Junior Nikki Sullivan was playing in her second game since January 9, missing time with an injury. Sullivan is Munster's leading rebounder and gives them a third scoring option.
“Having her really helped bring us all back together,” Mongerie said. “Her ability to rebound helps us tremendously and to score, too. It really adds to the team.”
Junior forward Chloe Churilla scored 20 points to lead the Trojans.
Highland will return the bulk of its roster next season, losing only center Breanna Burbridge to graduation.
“Burbs has given us four great years and was a great leader for us,” Tomcsi said. “We know the future is bright but it still doesn’t take the sting off of this one.”
Gallery: Merrillville Sectional
Gallery
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Munster's bench reacts as the final seconds tick down on the clock on Tuesday in Merrillville. The Mustangs defeated Highland to advance at the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional. Also, Jim Davidson, center, became the program's winningest coach.