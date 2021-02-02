Aleena Mongerie, Munster advance in record win for coach Jim Davidson

MERRILLVILLE — Aleena Mongerie scored on a fast break layup.

It happened again and again in the second quarter for the Munster senior. She scored 14 points in the frame to help the Mustangs get out in front of rival Highland in the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional opener Friday.

The Trojans never recovered and Munster advanced with a 53-37 win.

“I didn’t want the score to be too tight, because Highland has a tendency to do that to a lot of teams. I knew I needed to take control of the game,” Mongerie said. “My teammates were the main reason I got all those points in the second quarter. They were getting the steals and advancing the ball to me.”

Mongerie outscored the Trojans 19-18 in the first half and finished with 24. Holly Kaim added 15.

“We talked about getting the ball in the right people’s hands, let the right people do the scoring and be patient. (Highland coach) Chris (Tomcsi) always does a great job there defensively,” Munster coach Jim Davidson said. “I was pretty happy we were able to put up 50 on them. Not too many teams do that.”

The victory was the 116th in Davidson’s career, making him the winningest coach in program history.