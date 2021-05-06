Alex DeBrincat's OT score lifts Hawks:

PRO HOCKEY

DeBrincat's OT score lifts Hawks: Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to help the Blackhawks rally past the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night, salvaging the final game of a three-game set. Collin Delia had 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from postseason contention Monday to start the series and gave up 11 goals in the first two losses to the Hurricanes. This time, the Blackhawks erased a 1-0 deficit with Riley Stillman's redirect for his first NHL goal at 16:59 of the third. DeBrincat then fired one from between the circles past Mrazek — who went from flirting with a shutout to taking a loss — to end a six-game skid.