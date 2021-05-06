Alex DeBrincat's OT score lifts Hawks:

PRO HOCKEY
DeBrincat's OT score lifts Hawks: Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to help the Blackhawks rally past the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night, salvaging the final game of a three-game set. Collin Delia had 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from postseason contention Monday to start the series and gave up 11 goals in the first two losses to the Hurricanes. This time, the Blackhawks erased a 1-0 deficit with Riley Stillman's redirect for his first NHL goal at 16:59 of the third. DeBrincat then fired one from between the circles past Mrazek — who went from flirting with a shutout to taking a loss — to end a six-game skid.
COLLEGE
Valpo's Maris honored: Valparaiso women's soccer player Keegan Maris received the Laurel Award. The award is presented to the graduating senior student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average. Maris owns a perfect 4.0 GPA in nursing.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo's Krikke earns academic honor: Valparaiso's Ben Krikke was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. One of six honorees in District 5 spanning the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, Krikke boasts a 3.76 GPA in business. First Team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA All-America ballot. Academic All-Americans will be announced in late May.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Valpo-Bradley schedule changed: Valparaiso's weekend series at Bradley due to the weather forecast. A doubleheader will be played at 4 p.m. today. Single games will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MEN'S GOLF
Valpo's VanArragon earns MVC academic honor: Valparaiso's Caleb VanArragon was named the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He was also named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team. In addition, Garrett Willis and Drew Alexander were tabbed MVC Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention. VanArragon holds a perfect 4.00 grade point average as a double major in biology and statistics.
PRO BASEBALL
Oilmen add seven pitchers: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen added seven pitchers to the squad Thursday. The list includes Zach Westphal (Chesterton), Nick Heiden, Mason Kasprisin, Tom Egan, Harrison Dubois, Noah Mathias (LaPorte) and Tom Conzemius.