Alex Palou wins IndyCar race in Wisconsin

Palou takes IndyCar race at Road America: Alex Palou believed his car had enough speed to outduel Josef Newgarden in the final few laps at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. An unexpected mechanical issue for Newgarden made the task much easier. Palou sailed past Newgarden on a restart with two laps remaining to win Sunday's race and move back atop the IndyCar points standings. Palou won by 1.9106 seconds over Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport. Will Power was third, Scott Dixon fourth and Romain Grosjean fifth. The victory gives Palou a 28-point lead over Pato O'Ward, who finished ninth in Sunday's race. Palou entered the weekend trailing O'Ward by one point.

Manuel qualifies for Olympics: Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Simone Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle. The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel's hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. But she bounced back from that disappointment to win the chaotic sprint from one end of the pool to the other in 24.29 seconds. Nathan Adrian's bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men's 50 free. Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in 21.04.