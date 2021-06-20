Alex Palou wins IndyCar race in Wisconsin

AUTO RACING
Palou takes IndyCar race at Road America: Alex Palou believed his car had enough speed to outduel Josef Newgarden in the final few laps at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. An unexpected mechanical issue for Newgarden made the task much easier. Palou sailed past Newgarden on a restart with two laps remaining to win Sunday's race and move back atop the IndyCar points standings. Palou won by 1.9106 seconds over Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport. Will Power was third, Scott Dixon fourth and Romain Grosjean fifth. The victory gives Palou a 28-point lead over Pato O'Ward, who finished ninth in Sunday's race. Palou entered the weekend trailing O'Ward by one point.
SWIMMING
Manuel qualifies for Olympics: Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Simone Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle. The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel's hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. But she bounced back from that disappointment to win the chaotic sprint from one end of the pool to the other in 24.29 seconds. Nathan Adrian's bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men's 50 free. Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in 21.04.
PRO GOLF
Korda wins in Michigan: Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic. The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.
TRACK AND FIELD
Winkler advances with American record: Rudy Winkler won the hammer at the U.S. track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, with an American record throw. Winkler's second toss of 271 feet, 4 inches (82.71 meters) eclipsed the national record of 270-9 (82.52) set by Lance Deal in 1996. Also, Allyson Felix, 35, made her fifth Olympic team when she finished second in the women's 400 meters and American record holder Keturah Orji qualified for her second straight Olympics by winning the women's triple jump.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi State's Bednar fans 15: Will Bednar struck out a career-high 15 over six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and Mississippi State held off Texas 2-1 in Omaha, Nebraska. Bednar and Landon Sims set a CWS team record, combining for 21 strikeouts, and the Bulldogs (46-16) ran their season total to a Division I record-tying 766. No. 2 national seed Texas (47-16) put only four balls in play against Bednar: three flyouts and Mitchell Daly’s base hit up the middle in the fourth. Earlier in the day, Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season, Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings and Virginia (36-25) won 6-0 over No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-17).