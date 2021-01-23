Alyvia Santiago, Lilly Stoddard help CP hold off Andrean in battle

Crown Point (16-1) made 19 of 24 at the line for the game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For Lilly to step up and make those when they were making a run, it’s a testament to the time she’s put in,” Seibert said. “We talked about a lot not settling for 3-pointers at halftime, about attacking the rim and trying to get the ball inside.”

The Crown Point defensive pressure was overwhelming, at times. Andrean went over six minutes in the second quarter without scoring but fought to keep within three points at the break.

“We just wanted to make it difficult for them and hopefully make it difficult as the game went on,” Seibert said. “Give them a ton of credit. Every time we made a run, they had an answer.”

Andrean (16-1) cut the lead to only two points twice in the fourth quarter but never overtook CP. Julia Schutz, who guarded Stoddard, nearly matched the Bulldogs' team total with 16 rebounds. Crown Point had 19.

“Not only did she battle Stoddard but she was in help side every time we needed her to cut off (Jessica) Carrothers driving,” Scheub said. “This is her senior year and she does not have senioritis, I can tell you that.”

Carrothers led CP with 21 points. Schutz and Lauren Colon scored 13 points each for the 59ers.