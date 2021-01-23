Alyvia Santiago, Lilly Stoddard help CP hold off Andrean in battle

MERRILLVILLE — Alyvia Santiago started feeling it before Crown Point even left the county hub.
The Bulldogs junior was hitting shots during shootaround prior to Times No. 1 CP’s meeting with the area’s No. 2 team, Andrean, on Saturday. But when it came time for her to knock down shots in a big moment, she was still a little hesitant. She averages 5.2 points per game and isn’t the Bulldogs first scoring option.
“I wasn’t going to shoot them at first. I didn’t think I was that wide open. When I put them up, I was just praying they would go in,” Santiago said. “They always tell me ‘Shoot it. Shoot it.’ So I was like ‘I’ve got to shoot it.’”
She did, burying two important 3-pointers just before half to maintain the CP advantage when the 59ers were making a run. She hit four, in total, and finished with a career-high 14 points and helped Crown Point secure a 56-50 win.
“(59ers coach) Tony (Scheub) and I talked before the game about how this was going to be beneficial for both of us, a sectional-type atmosphere with two good teams,” Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. “We knew you’d have to play a close game and execute and do all the little things to win a game, hit free throws, get rebounds, get stops when it matters. I think this can only help us going into sectionals.”
Purdue commit Lilly Stoddard scored against a double team late to give the Bulldogs a six-point lead. She also made three of four free throws in the final minutes.
Crown Point (16-1) made 19 of 24 at the line for the game.
“For Lilly to step up and make those when they were making a run, it’s a testament to the time she’s put in,” Seibert said. “We talked about a lot not settling for 3-pointers at halftime, about attacking the rim and trying to get the ball inside.”
The Crown Point defensive pressure was overwhelming, at times. Andrean went over six minutes in the second quarter without scoring but fought to keep within three points at the break.
“We just wanted to make it difficult for them and hopefully make it difficult as the game went on,” Seibert said. “Give them a ton of credit. Every time we made a run, they had an answer.”
Andrean (16-1) cut the lead to only two points twice in the fourth quarter but never overtook CP. Julia Schutz, who guarded Stoddard, nearly matched the Bulldogs' team total with 16 rebounds. Crown Point had 19.
“Not only did she battle Stoddard but she was in help side every time we needed her to cut off (Jessica) Carrothers driving,” Scheub said. “This is her senior year and she does not have senioritis, I can tell you that.”
Carrothers led CP with 21 points. Schutz and Lauren Colon scored 13 points each for the 59ers.
“We knew we had to fight them for 32 minutes and I can’t be more proud of the effort and the fight that they put out there,” Scheub said. “They play hard and they work and they fight, but they took that to another level today.”