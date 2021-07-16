 Skip to main content
Amanda Eberhart named softball coach at Valparaiso
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eberhart named Valpo's new coach: Amanda Eberhart has been named the new coach at Valparaiso. Eberhart was the head coach at Omaha for the last three years. She was also the head coach at IUPUI (2013-2016). She served as an assistant coach at Purdue (2017-18), Northwestern (2006, 2007, 2012) and Indiana (2009-11). “My family and I are excited to be 'back home again in Indiana' and to become a part of the rich tradition of Valparaiso University." she said in a Valpo news release. "Valpo Softball is in a great position — both as a member of a strong mid-major conference in the Valley and with its location in a softball hotbed — and I'm looking forward to building positive momentum within the program over the coming years. I can't wait to get on campus and start working with the team — it's an exciting time!” Eberhart got her coaching start as a volunteer assistant at her alma mater, UIC, during the 2005 season. Eberhart was named a Louisville Slugger/NFCA All-American in her senior season with the Flames in 2004, when she was also named Horizon League Player of the Year. A four-time NFCA All-Region honoree and four-time All-Horizon League performer, Eberhart still holds the UIC program record for career home runs and ranks second in Flames history in RBIs and walks. A 2005 graduate from UIC, she was inducted into the UIC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

MEN'S TRACK

Valparaiso's Daggett honored by CoSIDA: Valparaiso's Emanuel Daggett (Gavit) was named to the CoSIDA Academic-All-District Team. Daggett has a 3.83 cumulative grade point average in cybersecurity. Daggett ranks fifth in program history in the indoor 200 meters (22.53 seconds, 2020), third in the indoor 400 (48.96, 2020) and tied for third in the outdoor 400 (48.80, 2021).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Illinois star Roundtree dies: Former Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, died Friday, the university said. He was 23. Illinois said Roundtree, a Florida native, died in the Tampa area where he was living. The cause of death was not immediately known. Roundtree played two seasons for the Illini, starting as a freshman and becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten as a sophomore in 2018. He had 11.5 sacks in his two seasons. On May 18, 2019, Roundtree was home in Florida when he suffered a spinal cord injury jumping off a boat. He was unable to move his legs after the accident. “From his first day on campus, Bobby was a leader. His work ethic, competitive fire, and drive for excellence set him apart,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “Following his tragic accident, those same qualities allowed him to tackle his new challenges with the same vigor and determination that we had seen on the football field. In so doing, he continued to bring light and inspiration to the lives of those around him — and, in fact, to so many people who had never had the pleasure of meeting him.” Roundtree never walked again, but as recently as Monday posted a video on Twitter of himself working to stand with assistance in a rehab facility. Last year, he told the Chicago Sun Times he believed he would walk again.

