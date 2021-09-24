Andrean beats Hobart at buzzer on Nico Tovar's field goal

Andrean quarterback Scott Ballentine used a pump fake to get Hobart’s defense to bite before hitting Patrick Clacks III for a 15-yard gain. Clacks III had to fight to get out of bounds in order to stop the clock with four seconds remaining.

“I didn’t know where I was when I caught it,” Clacks III said. “I turned and I just dove to try and get out of bounds. I didn’t know if the clock stopped if that happened, but I just tried to get there.”

The play has been a staple of Andrean’s practices for the last month and a half according to coach Chris Skinner, but they’ve rarely had success running it.

“The pump fake got us that extra step that we needed in order for Patrick to get open,” Ballentine said. “In a game like this, every little bit helps and we needed it.”

Skinner spent several minutes after the game being attended to by Andrean’s athletic training staff after he injured his shoulder in the postgame celebration.

By the time Skinner got to the team huddle, Tovar was wearing a wrestling championship belt that goes to the player who makes the biggest contributions of the game.