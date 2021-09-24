Andrean beats Hobart at buzzer on Nico Tovar's field goal

MERRILLVILLE — Nico Tovar couldn’t hear anything.
The Andrean kicker couldn’t hear his own fans who were screaming at the top of their lungs in his support. He couldn’t hear the Hobart fans that had just shifted from cries of elation to screams of despair.
All Tovar could hear were his own thoughts and they were silent until he attempted a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal at the buzzer on Friday night.
As the ball sailed through the uprights, giving Andrean a 31-28 Northwest Crossroads win over the Brickies, Tovar flew around the field with his teammates in hot pursuit. He finally heard their cheers.
“I mute all that stuff out,” Tovar said. “I do what I do in practice. I sit away and I focus on my own zone. I find a certain point at the back of the (goal post) and I just aim for that. Everything else is muted. I can’t hear anything.”
Tovar’s heroics capped off a wild fourth quarter that saw Hobart (3-3, 1-1) erase a 28-7 deficit by scoring three touchdowns in the final five minutes.
The Brickies then got a key stop and had a chance to win the game before an illegal touching penalty derailed their drive. Andrean (4-2, 2-0) got a favorable bounce on the ensuing punt and took over at the Hobart 42 with 12 seconds remaining and no timeouts.
Andrean quarterback Scott Ballentine used a pump fake to get Hobart’s defense to bite before hitting Patrick Clacks III for a 15-yard gain. Clacks III had to fight to get out of bounds in order to stop the clock with four seconds remaining.
“I didn’t know where I was when I caught it,” Clacks III said. “I turned and I just dove to try and get out of bounds. I didn’t know if the clock stopped if that happened, but I just tried to get there.”
The play has been a staple of Andrean’s practices for the last month and a half according to coach Chris Skinner, but they’ve rarely had success running it.
“The pump fake got us that extra step that we needed in order for Patrick to get open,” Ballentine said. “In a game like this, every little bit helps and we needed it.”
Skinner spent several minutes after the game being attended to by Andrean’s athletic training staff after he injured his shoulder in the postgame celebration.
By the time Skinner got to the team huddle, Tovar was wearing a wrestling championship belt that goes to the player who makes the biggest contributions of the game.
“There was never a doubt that we’d kick it,” Skinner said. “We had a specific play in mind to get us to that point. If that didn’t work, we were probably going to throw something into the back of the end zone.”
Hobart coach Craig Osika walked off the field with his head held high in defeat. The Brickies have lost three games this season to Chesterton, Merrillville and now Andrean, and Osika believes his team will be better off for the tough schedule.
“This game was a turning point for us tonight,” Osika said. “There are a lot of games between Hobart and Andrean where unfortunately we’ve lost some of them, but people talk about them. This game tonight, for people that were here, they’ll talk about this game for a long time.”