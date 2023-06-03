PLYMOUTH — Make that 16 regional championships — and counting — for Andrean baseball.

The 59ers jumped on New Prairie for five runs in the second inning, absorbed four in response from the Cougars in the fourth and delivered five as a final blow in the fifth to win 9-5 at Bill Nixon Field in Plymouth.

Longtime Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said the 59ers did just about everything they could right in what was perhaps their most complete game of the season on the biggest stage yet.

“We were really due for us to play a good game,” Pishkur said, “but you don’t know if they’re coming or not.”

The state tournament is as good a time as ever to start figuring things out, right?

“Let’s hope so,” Pishkur said with a grin.

Andrean junior center fielder Moises Vazquez hit a bases-clearing double with one out in the second to plate three of five 59er runs that inning. The early jump on New Prairie junior starter Tyson Greenwood would prove to be all the support 59er junior starting pitcher Garrett Benko would need.

“(The double) felt amazing, honestly,” Vazquez said. “I’ve kind of been in a slump recently, so that felt great. It was huge and so exhilarating.”

New Prairie took advantage of a pair of Andrean errors at second base and three of its six hits off Benko to plate four runs in the fourth inning and climb within one run.

The 59ers would answer right away with a four-run inning of their own sparked by senior infielder James Kirk reaching on an error and then junior Jack Vogt roping a double down the left field line to set up a two-run single by senior infielder Noah Chase to help make up for the previous inning’s errors. They pushed two additional runs over with sacrifice flies.

“We needed that,” Vogt said. “James gets on. I hit the double. Noah comes through. From there we just got going.”

It was the right response at the right time.

“The fact that we stopped the bleeding where it was and answered back right away is critical in a game like this,” Pishkur said. “The momentum was all on their side, and we had to get through the heart of their order one more time.”

Benko took care of that allowing just six hits without a walk and striking out 12 across his first complete game of the season. Apart from laboring in the extended fourth inning, Benko kept New Prairie batters off balance by mixing his slider speeds early and often.

Pishkur called the game Benko’s best in the last two months.

“I thought everything was working,” Benko said. “The slider was keeping them off. I was slower on it on the first pitch and the second I’d come at them a little harder. It was good all day.”

Andrean (26-6-1) will play the winner of Norwell and New Castle in the first of two Class 3A semistate semifinal games at a destination yet to be determined next Saturday. The 59ers will be chasing their 10th semistate title and the trip that goes to state with it.

Andrean has eight state championships to date, all coming since the 2005 season. The 59ers went back-to-back in 2009-2010, 2014-2015 and 2018-2019.

They, of course, won last season. That’s not lost on the players.

“We’ve kind of had a weight on our shoulders all year (to go back-to-back),” Benko said. “It’s all coming to a reality now.”

It’s a reality Andrean’s players say they’re ready for.

“We can play better,” Vogt said. “We can definitely play better. And if we play better than this, no one is beating us. This was a great game, but we can be better.”

