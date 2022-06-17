Andrean beats potential first round pick to take 3A crown

INDIANAPOLIS — How do you prepare to face a pitcher throwing 96 mph if you're a high school baseball team?

You turn to technology.

Andrean coach Dave Pishkur knew the 59ers would be seeing potential first-round MLB draft pick Andrew Dutkaynch of Brebeuf Jesuit with his blazing fastball in Friday night's Class 3A state championship game at Victory Field.

Andrean was ready, smacking eight hits en route to a 5-1 win for the program's eighth state title, all under Pishkur. No coach has won more IHSAA baseball titles and only LaPorte — which also has eight — has won that many as a team.

Peyton Niksch (11-0) outpitched Dutkanych, throwing a three-hitter with no earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts.

But how did the 59ers time up Brebeuf's 6-3, 205-pound righty?

"We've got a machine called the iPitch," Pishkur said. "It's a $14,000 computerized machine that can throw any amount of velocity we want."

So the 59ers dialed up 96 mph fastballs, 84 mph sliders and 76 mph curveballs, which is what Dutkanych throws.

"At the beginning of the week, we weren't that good," Pishkur said. "At the end of the week ... we hit that thing really, really well."

On Friday night, the 59ers were doing everything really, really well. Brebeuf's first hitter of the game, Anthony Annee, hit a rocket that right fielder Moises Vazquez tracked down.

"That could have changed the whole complexion of the game," Pishkur said. "If he doesn't catch it, that's a triple, (maybe) they score in the first inning."

In the seventh inning, center fielder Billy Jones had a web gem of his own.

In between, the 59ers stole five bases, got a successful squeeze from Vazquez and looked anything but overmatched against Dutkanych.

Niksch took care of the rest, which didn't surprise his catcher, Jax Kalemba.

"I knew before the game I would take Peyton 10 times out of 10 over (Dutkanych)," Kalemba said. "I have the utmost trust in him. It's just an honor catching my best friend all the time."

Niksch, meanwhile, was "the most (fired up) I've ever been my whole life" to face an elite prospect like Dutkanych.

"I had butterflies going into the first inning," Niksch said. "I saw the crowd and oh man, my stomach was rolling a little bit."

But then Vazquez's big catch led to a 1-2-3 inning and Niksch was locked in.

"I just knew I was so in control," he said. "And no matter who's on the mound against us, I have the boys behind me to hit."

The 59ers got to Dutkanych for three runs in the second and that was all they needed. Alonzo Paul singled home two runs and scored on Kalemba's base hit.

Brebeuf (26-5) scratched out an unearned run in the top of the third. But Vazquez's squeeze made it 4-1 in the bottom of the third and pinch hitter Angel Ramirez delivered a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 5-1 lead.

Two innings later, the 59ers were champs again.

"I'm so thankful," Niksch said. "Getting No. 8 for probably the best coach in Indiana, the best coach I've ever had, just feels amazing."

