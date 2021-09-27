Andrean, Boone Grove girls soccer set for early postseason meeting

Chesterton won 2-0 in the championship game last year, and Forgey sees some characteristics in Valparaiso that he saw in his team last year. He said his team took a while to get going last year and got on a roll in the tournament, something he’s seeing the Vikings do this year.

“It’s shaping up to be a very good match,” he said.

In the Munster Sectional, Crown Point (9-4) will look to defend its title in the tournament held at Lake Central last year.

“It has been a really good season,” Bulldog coach Chris Mikrut said. “Our losses are to the No. 2 team in the state in Hamilton Southeastern, and we lost to No. 8 SB. St. Joe, Chesterton on penalty kicks and to Valpo with two or three kids out with illness.”

Highland got the bye and plays the winner of EC Central vs. Munster, while Crown Point plays Hammond Central and Lake Central faces off against Morton in the bottom bracket. Crown Point beat Lake Central, Munster and Highland on the way to the title last year, and Mikrut said a team will have to do something similar again.

“This is the same thing,” Mikrut said. “We’re not looking toward the regional. Every team can win this sectional. I’m excited to get the playoffs started. We’re in a good spot.”

