Andrean, Boone Grove girls soccer set for early postseason meeting

This fall, Andrean and Boone Grove won't be playing in a sectional final.
The host 59ers and the Wolves have a first-round date this season in Class A a year after they met in a memorable title game that went to Andrean on penalty kicks.
“We look forward to it, and we’re excited to play whenever we play,” Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said. “This year we play Boone Grove first. It’s good to play Boone Grove because of what happened last year and all.”
Andrean is 8-3-3 overall and 3-1 in Northwest Crossroads Conference, and plays at Lowell Monday with a chance to claim a share of the league title.
“That’s the only thing we’re focused on right now,” Clapman said. “It’s an exciting time of the year.”
Win or lose against Lowell, Andrean will refocus on the sectional.
“Everyone gets to start the season over,” Clapman said. “We want to go on a long run, and it starts with the sectional. It’s survive and advance.”
In Class 3A, Chesterton and Valparaiso are in opposite brackets in the Valpo Sectional. Chesterton (10-2-2) faces Merrillville in the bye game, while Valparaiso (13-2) faces Michigan City and Portage plays Hobart in the other bracket.
“All roads point to Chesterton vs. Valparaiso in our sectional,” Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said. “We were at home last year, and they’re at home this year. They’re on a really good run. They’re a very good team.”
Chesterton won 2-0 in the championship game last year, and Forgey sees some characteristics in Valparaiso that he saw in his team last year. He said his team took a while to get going last year and got on a roll in the tournament, something he’s seeing the Vikings do this year.
“It’s shaping up to be a very good match,” he said.
In the Munster Sectional, Crown Point (9-4) will look to defend its title in the tournament held at Lake Central last year.
“It has been a really good season,” Bulldog coach Chris Mikrut said. “Our losses are to the No. 2 team in the state in Hamilton Southeastern, and we lost to No. 8 SB. St. Joe, Chesterton on penalty kicks and to Valpo with two or three kids out with illness.”
Highland got the bye and plays the winner of EC Central vs. Munster, while Crown Point plays Hammond Central and Lake Central faces off against Morton in the bottom bracket. Crown Point beat Lake Central, Munster and Highland on the way to the title last year, and Mikrut said a team will have to do something similar again.
“This is the same thing,” Mikrut said. “We’re not looking toward the regional. Every team can win this sectional. I’m excited to get the playoffs started. We’re in a good spot.”