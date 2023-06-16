INDIANAPOLIS — Andrean coach Dave Pishkur tipped his cap to Silver Creek, saying they deserved to win.

"They deserved to win. We did not deserve to win. They turned three double plays on us, they got two out base hits on us, made a nice diving play in left field. We didn't execute a bunt in a situation when we could have scored a run," Pishkur said, citing the many reasons he felt his team lost.

He also saluted Dragons coach Joe Decker on his way out the door, saying this is a perfect way for him to retire.

"Joe (Decker) is a really good guy. I'm not happy that he won but I am happy for him. What a great way to go out, calling it quits and winning a state championship," Pishkur said.

And win they did, as they defeated the 59ers 4-2 on Friday night in Indianapolis to secure their school's first state title.

Pishkur acknowledged that you never want to lose in the state championship game, but said this is a team that defied the odds and was not your traditional Andrean team.

"It's unfortunate, you don't want to lose in the state championship game. But this is a team that probably didn't belong here. This isn't a vintage Andrean team," Pishkur said postgame.

It was a tightly contested contest throughout, with Andrean knocking the first blow in the first inning after a Moises Vazquez double led to him being knocked home by Tyler Peller.

But Silver Creek responded in each of the next three innings, getting one score in the first, second, and third to make the score 3-1 for a majority of the game.

The teams traded scoreless frames in the fourth, but the fifth was wrought with tension. In the bottom of the fifth, Silver Creek managed to load the bases. However, Garrett Benko managed to get a pop out, a strikeout and another pop out to avert a crisis and help Silver Creek from making the lead bigger.

Pishkur said his team's lack of execution in this situation was costly and that this is one of the reasons they ended up losing.

"We had second and third with one out and we popped out. Execution wise, they deserved to win the game," Pishkur said.

In the top of the sixth, it appeared as though Andrean had the momentum on their side, after Kouder walked to start the inning and Barth got on an error by Silver Creek shortstop Jace Burton. Kouder was knocked in by a Peller double to cut the lead to 1.

However James Kirk came up to bat and flied out in the infield, while Noah Chase grounded out to short after Jack Vogt was hit by a pitch.

In the bottom of the sixth, Spencer Durham got an RBI single to the left side to make the lead 4-2, where the score would stay.

In the top of the seventh, Preston Burton finished off a complete game by making Bryce Harder flyout, striking out Braylon Holland, and then forcing a Vazquez groundout to finish off his complete game.

Pishkur said one of the elements that will stick out to him looking back on this season was the humility of the seniors that didn't play, and how they led by example even from the bench.

"Credit to the seniors for the perseverance. Number one, there's 12 seniors on team and four of them play. That's hard to keep eight guys happy but they've never been disgruntled. They've never caused any adversity. They never caused any problems the team saw. So proud of these guys," Pishkur said.

Pishkur continued: "You have three captains that didn't play. And then we're just supposed to be captains and leave. That's a tough job to be the leader when you're not on the field. So again, hats off to those guys. Fantastic job."

He also noted that every pitcher they started seem to struggle this postseason, while every reliever they brought in seemed to pitch well. This rang true on Friday night as well, as Ivan Matalski allowed two runs in three innings while Garrett Benko only allowed two runs in four innings and Pishkur was much more complimentary of his stuff.

When it comes to what Pishkur is looking forward to next year, he says he has a great collection of sophomore arms and that he's excited about their future. He said Matalski is his best pitcher on staff, said Barth's arm will get better next year, Charles Sollars is name to watch as well, and there's a pitcher in the wings he's even more excited about for next year.

"Probably our best stuff is Trent Kulig. Trent just struggled with command and control. He's gonna go off in the summer and I guarantee he's gonna earn a D1 scholarship. He's going to be a stud."

