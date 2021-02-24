Andrean finishes regular season with upset win over West Side

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean needed this one.
The 59ers came into Wednesday’s game with West Side having lost two in a row, including what amounted to the Northwest Crossroads Conference championship against Munster the night before.
“After last night, it was a really sad time in our locker room,” senior Nicky Flesher said. “Last night was a heartbreaker and we knew West Side was just as good or better than Munster. We knew we couldn’t dwell on the loss. We had a big game today.”
Flesher dropped 27 to lead all scorers and the Times No. 7 59ers upset No. 2 West Side 65-64 in a nailbiter.
“We understand how good (West Side is) and we think we’re a good team. We needed to play a game against a good team and not just get close, not just battle but to overcome the hump and win a basketball game,” Andrean coach Brad Stangel said.
Three of Anderan’s five losses this season have come by five points or fewer, including two in overtime.
The Cougars were playing without senior guard and leading scorer Quimari Peterson. Peterson was dressed and warmed up but coach Chris Buggs said he was dealing with an ankle injury.
The 59ers (12-5) scored the game’s first seven points. Flesher had a hot hand during a second-quarter push from West Side and kept Andrean in the game with tough shots, including three fadeaway jumpers.
He said he made it to the gym early Wednesday to try to erase a rough shooting night from the night before.
“He’s a senior. He’s played in our system. He’s found ways to make shots,” Stangel said. “He’s put in his time. He’s put in the work and now he gets to do it out here. He found the right spots and when he sees the ball go in a couple times, he becomes real hard to guard.”
Robby Ballentine hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, first to tie the game and then to give Andrean a lead.
A clear effort was made by West Side to play through the 6-foot-10 Jalen Washington and it paid off. He led the Cougars with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Washington picked up a third foul in the third quarter and went to the bench. West Side led at the time, but Andrean grabbed the advantage before the end of the frame.
“Anytime our best player is off the court, it really hurts. He’s got to learn not to foul as much,” Buggs said “I think this game, for him, was a learning experience. He was doing really well and then he got into some foul trouble.”
West Side (16-4) has also been without 6-9 center Mason Nicholson since early January. The senior was sidelined with a foot injury. He didn’t play Wednesday, but Buggs said he will be ready for the postseason.
West Side has one more tuneup against Chesterton before hosting the Class 4A sectional. The Cougars will open with Merrillville.
“You never want to lose but I think that a game like this, a tough loss, really kind of humbles you and focuses you,” Buggs said. “I still like the way we’re playing but we need to clean some things up.”
Andrean will meet Bowman in the first round of the 2A Whiting Sectional Wednesday.
“We get a week off and to be honest we haven’t even talked about sectionals,” Stangel said. “I think this win does a lot for us. You needed something to build on and this is the best game we’ve played all year. We executed at the end of the game. We were tough enough to get the rebounds, tough enough to make good offensive plays, not turn the ball over. The excitement and the morale right now, you can build on that.”