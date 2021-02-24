Andrean finishes regular season with upset win over West Side

He said he made it to the gym early Wednesday to try to erase a rough shooting night from the night before.

“He’s a senior. He’s played in our system. He’s found ways to make shots,” Stangel said. “He’s put in his time. He’s put in the work and now he gets to do it out here. He found the right spots and when he sees the ball go in a couple times, he becomes real hard to guard.”

Robby Ballentine hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, first to tie the game and then to give Andrean a lead.

A clear effort was made by West Side to play through the 6-foot-10 Jalen Washington and it paid off. He led the Cougars with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Washington picked up a third foul in the third quarter and went to the bench. West Side led at the time, but Andrean grabbed the advantage before the end of the frame.

“Anytime our best player is off the court, it really hurts. He’s got to learn not to foul as much,” Buggs said “I think this game, for him, was a learning experience. He was doing really well and then he got into some foul trouble.”