Andrean firing on all cylinders down to Indianapolis

KOKOMO – Andrean baseball is heading back to a place coach Dave Pishkur and the 59ers have become accustomed to playing in mid-June—the state finals.

Top-ranked Andrean (30-4) defeated New Castle (18-5-1) 12-1 in five innings at the Class 3A northern semistate at Municipal Stadium on Saturday. The 59ers will play southern semistate champion Brebeuf Jesuit (26-4) and potential MLB first round pitcher Andrew Dutkanych at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my whole life,” senior ace Peyton Niksch said after allowing just one run on three hits. His teammates swarmed him on the mound after ending the game early on the run limit rule.

“It’s insane,” Niksch continued. “The team energy, everything. Everyone’s got smiles on their faces and are so happy to be here.”

Andrean jumped on senior Indiana signee Aydan Decker-Petty in a way no team has been able to before this season with two runs in the first, four in the second and three in the third to run him out of the game after just 2.2 innings pitched.

That was more than enough support for Niksch, who kept the Trojans off balance with a mix of two-seamers and sliders. He didn’t allow a hit through three innings, including a three-pitch second inning in which after a runner reached on an error he would end the frame, helping to turn a double play.

Senior catcher Jax Kalemba was the first to get to Decker-Petty with a high towering two-run homer to left the flew about 50 feet over the wall reading 330 feet to the corner. He would go on to drive in five runs and score two himself while finishing a double short of the cycle.

The 59ers racked up 12 hits to plate their 12 runs in just four innings before the game was called. Senior outfielder Billy Jones broke through to the run rule limit with a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

“The ball looked like a balloon,” Kalemba said. “It was a good day at the plate, I guess, for the whole team. Eight hits off a DI arm is a good program day, I’d say.”

Pishkur, the state’s all-time leader in career wins for a head baseball coach, will lead Andrean to its ninth state finals appearance since making it down to Indy for the first time in 2004. The 59ers lost that year but won the next for their first of seven championships thus far.

Another championship next weekend would tie Andrean with LaPorte for most all time among Indiana schools. Lafayette Central Catholic also has a chance to reach eight titles in Class 1A after beating South Central to advance earlier in the day.

The Slicers’ last championship game was in 2000. Andrean baseball has owned Class 3A for going on two decades and has another chance to pick up a trophy.

“It doesn’t get old for me,” Pishkur said, “but you know what? These kids haven’t experienced it. It’s all about them.”

Andrean’s seniors were freshmen when the 59ers won their last state championship in 2019 but none of them played. COVID-19 wiped out 2020 and Crown Point ended Andrean’s 2021 season the 4A tournament in sectionals.

“They saw it from afar,” Pishkur said. “Now it’s their stage. I’m happy for them. They play hard. They put up with me. I’m not the easiest guy to put up with at times and they put up with it. It’s the constant bickering. It’s the constant, ‘We want perfection.’ By the end of the year they’re better because they get harassed the whole year that they’re better than that. We need to be better than that. But it’s a great bunch of guys. I love these guys.”

The baseball state finals offers Andrean the opportunity to put an exclamation point on a 2021-22 athletic year that’s already seen the football team win Class 2A, volleyball win Class 2A and girls soccer finish runner-up in Class A.

Andrean’s athletic department is no stranger to finding accommodations around Indianapolis. Now baseball hopes to come back with another trophy.

“Winning is everything,” Kelemba said. “It is. We love winning. You just have to win always. It’s a mindset. It’s not fun to lose.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.