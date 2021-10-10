Andrean girls soccer blanks Rensselaer for second straight sectional title

MERRILLVILLE — It took almost the whole first half.

Andrean watched chance after chance pass without a score in Saturday's Class A sectional final against Rensselaer. The team was getting visibly frustrated. Cristina Martinez knew somebody had to make something happen.

“In the moment, you just want everything to work out the way you want it to,” the 59ers junior said. “My team, they all want it as bad as me and finally one came out. My first goal felt awesome. It felt so awesome to finally get that lead.”

The 59ers (12-3-3) put on near constant pressure for most of 35 minutes, forcing five corner kicks and creating several opportunities. Andrean had no goals to show for it though, until Martinez found some room from about 30 yards in the 37th minute for the first goal in the 59ers' 2-0 win.

Maria Trujillo was outside, attracting defensive attention.

“She knows to drop it back whenever I’m there. I was just there at the right time,” Martinez said. “I just let one rip after a second touch.”

Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said he trusts Martinez to take deep shots like the one that ended the 59ers’ frustration. Martinez said she’s always had the leg for it.