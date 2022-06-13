Andrean grad Justin Schassburger named Northern League Pitcher of the Week

SUMMER BASEBALL

Schassburger earns NL honor: Crestwood Panthers right-hander Justin Schassburger, an Andrean grad, has been named Northern League Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday. Schassburger pitched six no-hit innings, allowing one unearned run and three walks while striking out 12, in a win over the Northwest Indiana Oilmen. Schassburger leads the Northern League with 27 strikeouts and is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA over 17 2/3 innings. DeShawnte Carraway of the Joliet Generals was named Player of the Week.

PRO BASKETBALL

Grizzlies' Jenkins gets extension: The Memphis Grizzlies are keeping coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history. The Grizzlies announced Monday they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension. Terms weren't disclosed. General manager Zach Kleiman says Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved. Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. Memphis earned a franchise-high No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

U.S. officials meet with Griner reps: State Department officials have met with representatives of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release. The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans. The administration has previously said its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia. Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Moscow after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.