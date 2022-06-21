Andrean grad Matt Lelito named Pitcher of the Week for NWI Oilmen

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lelito named Pitcher of the Week: The Northern League announced its weekly awards on Tuesday and the list featured a bit of Region flavor. Matt Lelito of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen took home Pitcher of the Week honors. Lelito, an Andrean graduate, set the Oilmen's single-game strikeout record against the Chicago American Giants on June 15. Lelito fanned 14 Chicago batters, allowing two unearned runs, four hits and no walks.Lelito's 14-strikeout performance are the most in the franchise's 11 years and his Pitcher of the Week nod is the first Northern League award for the Oilmen this season. After starring at Kankakee Community College Lelito will head to Toledo next season. Chris McDevitt of the Southland Vikings was named Player of the Week. McDevitt posted a .411 batting average, one home run and nine RBIs on the week.

PRO BASKETBALL:

Copper named Player of the Week: After winning WNBA Finals MVP a season ago, it was tough to believe that Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper had never captured a player of the week honor in her seven-year career. That was true until Tuesday when the WNBA announced Copper as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. In two games this past week Copper averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Copper becomes the first Sky player to win the award this season. The Sky are back in action on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Sparks.

PRO FOOTBALL

Gronk announces retirement: Rob Gronkowski, better known as 'Gronk,' has terrorized opposing defenses for over a decade, first, as a member of the New England Patriots, and lately, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL. He previously retired in 2018 as a member of the Patriots. A second-round pick, Gronkowski turned into one of the best tight ends in NFL history, amassing four first-team All-Pro selections, four Super Bowls, 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns. Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, left the door open for another return, however, saying, "It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.