Andrean grad Mike Brosseau sees 101 mph Aroldis Chapman fastball whiz by his head

NEW YORK — If Aroldis Chapman's 101 mph brush-back pitch Tuesday night didn't push the Yankees-Rays rivalry to its boiling point, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash's threat certainly did.

“Somebody’s got to be accountable," Cash said. “And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”

Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau, an Andrean product, while closing out his first save of the season, prompting the benches to empty after New York ended a six-game losing streak against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-3 victory.

“As far as if there was actual intent behind Chapman’s delivery, I’m not really sure, but pretty frustrating honestly,” Brosseau said. “It’s not what you want to see coming in off the bench, especially when we pretty much let everything go after Joey took the message for us and did it like a man, kind of just took it and carried on with the day.

“But if there was any intent behind it and they want to send another message, I guess they made their point.”