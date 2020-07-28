Andrean grad, Oilmen infielder Tyler Nelson preparing for his future

“He’s got electric hands and just a knack for finding the barrel,” manager Chris Cunningham said. “He knows his strengths and plays to them.”

The bat is what sets Nelson apart, but it’s the glove that he’s focused on with the Oilmen. He knows that’ll keep him on the field at the next level.

“There’s a lot of stuff I still need to work out, like charging the ball and getting it out quick,” Nelson said. “Before, I used to take too long.”

Nelson has a batting cage in the basement at home and uses it to work on his swing when he can’t find a diamond. He also spent much of the spring playing in the College Summer League at Grand Park in Westfield against quality opponents.

“I put a lot of work in. Leading up to (the MCL season), it helped keep me in game shape,” he said. “It was better than high school, competition wise. I think it was more beneficial for me than anything.”

Still, Nelson and the 59ers lament the coronavirus taking away a chance for a third consecutive state title. Recent Andrean alumni doubted the 2020 roster’s ability to get it done, Nelson said.