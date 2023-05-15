Kevin McCune has bowling in his blood. His father Eugene is a three-time PBA title winner. His grandfather, Don, won eight and was once player of the year.

But Kevin McCune now has something nobody in the family does: A major title. The Munster resident won the Players Championship, taking home the $100,000 top prize with a 3-0 win over Jakob Butturff in the best-of-five finals Sunday in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

“I have one up on my dad,” McCune said. “Every chance I got (I rubbed it in his face).”

It’s the first time a third-generation bowler won a PBA event, putting the McCunes in a class even above the vaunted Weber family in the bowling world.

The 24-year-old McCune qualified 23rd, averaging 215 through 24 games. A total of 42 individuals made the cut to the advancer rounds. McCune moved up three spots after 36 games, five more after 42 and sat at No. 9 going into the single-elimination bracket that began on May 6.

He beat brothers Zac and EJ Tackett in the first two rounds of match play. EJ Tackett was this year’s tour points leader. McCune beat Anthony Simonsen, who was No. 2 on the tour points list this season, in the semifinals. Butturf was fifth in points in 2022-23.

McCune said there’s a learning curve to bowling against the best bowlers in the world. Lanes transition differently than they do even with high-end amateurs. He’s adapting in his second year on the tour but says he’s still learning and has immense respect for his opponents but knows he belongs.

“I wouldn’t have went out there if I didn’t feel like I could compete with them,” McCune said. “EJ, what he’s doing this year is absolutely insane. He was on a roll every week without even thinking about it. It’s so hard to stay at that because of all the variables that come into play. Being able to get to that is what I hope for.”

In the finals broadcasted on Fox, McCune bowled a 206-247-220 to Butturf’s 178-204-175.

“TV is TV. That was a pair (of lanes) that we didn’t use for a while. It definitely played different than the rest of the house so I went in with a gameplan of ‘I’m going to hit the pocket and whatever happens, happens,’” McCune said. “If I hit the pocket, I knew I was going to have a chance in any game. (The lanes) were tricky enough that it was very easy to miss the pocket so I just tried to control the controllables and limit my mistakes.”

The Region bowling community was behind McCune the whole way. His parents and two friends attended the finals. At Olympia Lanes, where McCune works in the pro shop, the tournament was on the TVs between the ones displaying bowlers' scores during the Times Classic on Saturday.

The former Andrean and Purdue Northwest baseball standout put his other athletic love on display, too, wearing a jersey emblazoned with a photo of the iconic Wrigley Field scoreboard.

McCune will move on to bowl in this weekend’s Super Slam Cup, which he qualified for by winning a major.

“It’s definitely surreal,” he said. “It’s very humbling. To be able to do it for my first title in my first time on TV is definitely something that I’ll never forget.”

