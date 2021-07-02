 Skip to main content
Andrean grad Sean Manaea named AL Pitcher of the Month
urgent

Andrean grad Sean Manaea named AL Pitcher of the Month

Athletics Giants Baseball

Athletics starter and Andrean grad Sean Manaea was named the American League's Pitcher of the Month.

 Jed Jacobsohn, File, Associated Press

PRO BASEBALL

Manaea named AL Pitcher of the Month: Sean Manaea (Andrean) was named the American League Pitcher of the Month. Manaea, who is 6-5 overall, won three games in June and posted a 1.13 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 10 walks over five starts. His first start of the month was his second shutout of the season.

RailCats edged by Kane County: Tom Walraven was 3-for-4 with a double Thursday, but the RailCats lost 5-4 to Kane County. Cole Cook allowed six hits, three earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bruce leads Oilmen to seventh straight win: Colin Bruce belted a three-run and two-run home run Thursday to lead the NWI Oilmen to a 7-5 win over the Chicago American Giants. Due to inclement weather, the Oilmen (10-4) have played once during a 12-day span. Seven games were canceled. It's the largest win streak since 2018 and one way from tying the franchise record. Bruce is the seventh player in Oilmen history to hit two home runs in a game. Jack Guzek (4-0) allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts over six innings. He took over the league lead in strikeouts as he now has 32 this year and 112 in his Oilmen career.

PRO BASKETBALL

Mabrey leads Wings over Sky: Marina Mabrey tied a career high with 28 points and the Wings pulled away late to beat the Sky 100-91 on Friday night. Candace Parker had 22 points and Diamond DeShields added 16 points for the Sky (10-9). Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Dana Evans (West Side) played but did not score.

PRO FOOTBALL

Cowboys return to HBO's 'Hard Knocks': The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time in the 20th anniversary season of “Hard Knocks.” HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern. The Cowboys are the first team to make three appearances on the training camp documentary series.

PRO GOLF

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19. The PGA Tour made the announcement Friday just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. The PGA Tour, though, does not test fully vaccinated players. At least 35 players have had to withdraw because of a positive test and Matsuyama is the fifth in the middle of a tournament since the testing program began last June. Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis each shot 3-under 69 to reach 10-under 134 for a share of the lead.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Richt diagnosed with Parkinson's: Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Richt, who guided the Bulldogs for 15 seasons and closed out his coaching career at alma mater Miami, made the announcement on Twitter. “I have been waddling around lately and people have been asking me what's wrong,” he wrote Thursday.

PRO CYCLING

Mohoric posts first stage win: After the longest stage on the Tour de France in 21 years on Friday, 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic was out of contention. Slovenian countryman Tadej Pogacar, the defending champion, lost a big chunk of the time he gained earlier this week in the individual time trial. Stage 7 produced a classic as another Slovenian, Matej Mohoric, earned his first stage win on the Tour following a long breakaway.

