Andrean grad Sean Manaea named AL Pitcher of the Month

PRO BASEBALL

Manaea named AL Pitcher of the Month: Sean Manaea (Andrean) was named the American League Pitcher of the Month. Manaea, who is 6-5 overall, won three games in June and posted a 1.13 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 10 walks over five starts. His first start of the month was his second shutout of the season.

RailCats edged by Kane County: Tom Walraven was 3-for-4 with a double Thursday, but the RailCats lost 5-4 to Kane County. Cole Cook allowed six hits, three earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bruce leads Oilmen to seventh straight win: Colin Bruce belted a three-run and two-run home run Thursday to lead the NWI Oilmen to a 7-5 win over the Chicago American Giants. Due to inclement weather, the Oilmen (10-4) have played once during a 12-day span. Seven games were canceled. It's the largest win streak since 2018 and one way from tying the franchise record. Bruce is the seventh player in Oilmen history to hit two home runs in a game. Jack Guzek (4-0) allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts over six innings. He took over the league lead in strikeouts as he now has 32 this year and 112 in his Oilmen career.

PRO BASKETBALL