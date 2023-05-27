Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GRIFFITH — "It wasn't a pretty game," Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said after Andrean secured another shot at regionals after beating Hanover Central 7-5 in the sectional semifinals Saturday afternoon.

A pretty game it was not, as it featured 12 runs on 10 hits, 20 combined walks, four errors on the Hanover side, but as Pishkur said postgame: "Somebody had to win."

Behind all the action was Notre Dame commit Mason Barth, a sophomore who had his fingerprints all over the game. In the 59ers' massive second inning that saw them score five runs, it was Barth who put Andrean ahead by three with a massive single that brought in two runs.

Before Barth's massive single, Hanover had walked the bases full before Moises Vazquez knocked in a two-run single that gave Andrean a lead they would never relinquish. After an error in right field reloaded the bases, Barth's hit made the lead 4-1 before Hanover allowed another run on a wild pitch.

Barth said that he got the pitch he was looking for in that at-bat and that gave him the confidence that his team was going to win.

"I knew they were going to pitch me backwards to try to throw me off. I got my pitch that I wanted, it was an outside curveball, and I hit it the other way pretty far and drove in all the runs we needed," Barth said of his key second inning at-bat.

In addition to the runs he drove in, Barth closed the game on the mound for Andrean, not allowing any earned runs in the last two innings of the game while striking out four batters.

When asked about Barth, Pishkur pointed out that he is only a sophomore and still has two more years after this one to dominate Northwest Indiana.

"He's our best player. He's a sophomore and he's committed to Notre Dame. He's gonna get better and better and be a force to reckon with for the next two years and I'm sort of glad he went to Andrean," Pishkur said.

Pishkur was complimentary of Hanover's overall effort, saying that their team fought and clawed a majority of the game. After the big second, Hanover cut the lead to two in the third on a Zach Zychowski double and then cutting it to a one-run game with a bloop single from Caiden Verrett in the fourth to keep them in the game with the defending 3A champs.

However, the walks and errors kept Andrean on the basepaths, and players like Barth and Vazquez were able to take advantage of the Wildcats mistakes with three of Andrean's four hits in the game.

Pishkur noted the lack of discipline and said that will not be a winning formula going forward if his team wants to advance.

"Both pitchers on both staffs walked and hit a lot of guys. Can't go far in the playoffs when you do that," Pishkur said.

Andrean moves on to play Boone Grove, who beat River Forest 10-0, on Monday for the chance to go to regionals.

